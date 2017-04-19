PREVIEW: Plenty for opera fans to enjoy

Opera fans around the region, who don’t mind a bit of travel, have a varied line-up of productions to suit all musical tastes, writes Tony Spittles.

Opening the tuneful treats pre-Easter was English Touring Opera’s two-night stopover at Leicester’s Curve with a choice of Gilbert & Sullivan’s all-singing, all-dancing comedy Patience, which poked fun at Victorian society and its stock characters - with willowy poets, sighing maidens and burly officers galore - contrasted with high drama in Puccini’s “shocker” Tosca.

This line-up had delighted Sheffield audiences at the Crucible last month and showed no signs of tour fatigue with a trip to Rome in Tosca as evil police chief Baron Scarpia (Craig Smith) lusted after celebrated opera singer Floria Tosca (Paula Sides).

Fast forward to this weekend and the musical meanderings move from Italy to India during the Raj of the 1880s as Swansea City Opera revisit Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday with their touring production of Delibes’s Lakme.

This musical gem was premiered in Paris more than 130 years ago, but has a modern connection with its famous Flower Duet number used to great effect by British Airways to whisk travellers airborne.

The performance starts at 7.30pm, and further details of tickets £20 (concessions £19) can be obtained from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133.

British Airways’ worldwide route map includes China, but there’s a chance to experience ancient Peking without all the usual travel hassle in a semi-staged production of Puccini’s final opera Turandot at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, May 5.

This, the second of only five regional stagings (the other venues are Leeds, Hull, Liverpool and the Sage at Gateshead), is a long-awaited return of a musical masterpiece that was brought to Nottingham more than 20 years ago by Welsh National Opera.

The curtain goes up on Turandot, and its famous and instantly recognisable aria Nessun Dorma, at 7.30pm, and further details of tickets, £15 to £55, can be obtained from the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 9895555.

While Opera North is at Nottingham, English Touring Opera continues its extensive UK programme by stopping off at Buxton Opera House where their spa town visit will see stagings of Tosca on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, and Patience on Saturday, May 6.

Further details of tickets, price £28 to £36.50, are available from the box office on 01298 72190.

Opera’s back in vogue at the spa town later in the summer during the 11-day Buxton International Festival from July 7-23 with a triple treat of works old and new.

The line-up includes Verdi’s dramatic Macbeth and Britten’s festival-themed Albert Herring, plus four performances of Mozart’s rarely staged Lucio Silla taking audiences back to ancient Rome and the story of dictator Silla who is in love with Grunia, the daughter of his sworn enemy.

Further details of times and ticket prices for these three opera, plus a whole range of other events celebrating the best of music and literature, can be obtained from the box office on 01298 72190 or via the website at www.buxtonfestival.co.uk