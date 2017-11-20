Percussion aces to perform at Derby Cathedral this week

Brookyln-based group So Percussion perform their show From Out A Darker Sea at Derby Cathedral on November 22.

The group is embarking on a concert tour of five sacred spaces, in or near to former coalmining areas across England.

For two centuries, the coal industry formed the backbone of many towns and cities across England. Entire communities sprang into existence as fervent mining activity fuelled the industrial revolution.

Integrating art, narrative, photography, film and an original musical soundscape performed live, Sō Percussion capture the environment, personal stories, and

aspirations of a community fighting against industrial decline in From Out a Darker Sea.

From Out a Darker Sea is not about coal, but like everything in areas rooted in industrial, there are always traces of it presence.

Commissioned by East Durham Creates as part of Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme, this immersive audio-visual performance is inspired by the context and history of East Durham, an area which has struggled to reinvent itself after the crushing loss of its mining industry.

Artist-run film co-operative FilmBee will collaborate with Sacred Spaces Network Project partners in each touring location to engage local people in an education programme that explores the themes and ideas within From Out a Darker Sea. Local community groups,

schools and institutions will work with FilmBee to create video portraits that accompany Sō Percussion’s performances.

Visit forma.org.uk for more information and tickets.