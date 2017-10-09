Pair of concerts coming up for Derwent Singers

The Derwent Singers will be performing two concerts later this year, starting with one on Saturday, November 11, from 8pm.

This Music For Remembrance concert will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Bridge Gate, Derby.

Tickets are £10 and the price includes refreshments after the concert. There will be a 50 per cent discount for under 25 years.

Then, there will be a Christmas Concert with Derby Concert Band on Sunday, December 16, from 7.30pm.

The venue will be St. Luke’s Church, Parliament Street, Derby.

Tickets are £10, and again there will be a 50 per cent discount for those aged under 25.