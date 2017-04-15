Oysterband host folk festival in Derbyshire

Folk favourites The Oysterband will host a festival in Buxton later this month.

Special guests at The Big Session from April 28 to May 1 will be Eliza Carthy & Saul Rose, Blackbeard’s Tea Party and The Hut People. Concerts will take place at Buxton Opera House, its sister venue the Pavilion Arts Centre and the Big Session tent in the Pavilion Gardens. Revellers can take to the floor for the Big Session ceilidh led by the Oysterband and Eliza Carthy. Festival artists will lead music sessions during the weekend. The Hut People will bring everyone together for a Saturday afternoon percussive workshop linked to their music, with various instruments, for festival goers to pick up and join in. The Oysterband’s own John Jones will lead a Peak District ramble on Monday to blow away the cobwebs.

For further details, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk