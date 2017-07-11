Operatic favourites in NSO’s next concert

Enjoy a Night At The Opera when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra performs a concert of that name at Thurgarton Priory Church on Saturday, July 22, starting at 6pm.

You can enjoy extracts from popular operas such as La Bohème, Carmen, Don Giovanni, Turandot, La Boheme, The Pearl Fishers and many more.

NSO will be joined by soprano Clare Tunney, mezzo-soprano Sandra Klara Januszewska, tenor John Hudson and baritone Geoff Williams for this charity event in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Tickets can be bought through ticketsource.co.uk. Two tickets options are available: concert only, and concert plus champagne and canapés. Black tie is optional.

See www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk for more.