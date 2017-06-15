NPO’s summer charity concert in Southwell

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra members will visit Southwell Minster on Saturday, June 24, at 7.30pm, performing romantic music of delicacy, richness and power.

The concert, to be conducted by Mark Heron, will start with a warm and rich arrangement for string orchestra of Bruckner’s Adagio from his string quintet.

Mahler’s Ruckert Lieder set five poems by German romantic poet Friedrich Ruckert. They are the most gentle and beautiful of all Mahler’s many song cycles. The soloist in this concert is Australian-born Helen Sherman, a young artist who studied at Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music and is now making an international name for herself both in opera and solo recitals.

The second half is given over to Elgar’s First Symphony, which reflects the composer’s times in its bold confidence, but also the composer’s doubt and search for faith in its profound and searching slow movement. This is wonderful, deeply moving music by one of our finest composers, which received around 100 performances in just 12 months after its 1908 premiere.

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will be supporting the children’s charity The Campbell Burns Metabolic Trust.

Tickets are £11-£15 (children/students £5) are available from the Royal Centre box office on 0115 989 5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk

You can also call the Cathedral Shop on 01636 812933, email cathedralshop@hotmail.co.uk or get tickets on the door. All seating is unreserved. Refreshments are available.

Mark Heron photo by Matthew Seed Photography