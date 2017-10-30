Nottingham date on tour for Wild Ponies

Wild Ponies play a show at The Running Horse in Nottingham on November 7.

The Nashville old-time Americana, country and folk outfit are currently over for a huge UK tour.

Their new album Galax recently dropped on Gearbox Records and has some really great country, Americana and bluegrass guest appearances from the likes of Fats Kaplin, Will Kimbrough, Neilson Hubbard and Audrey Spillman.

Their music is filled with upright bass, acoustic guitar, twin fiddles, Telecaster, banjo, pedal steel, mandolin, harmonies, gang vocals, and even some stripped-down percussion.

This is a gig that is not to be missed.

Photo credit: Neilson Hubbard