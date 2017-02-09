More top names added to Bearded Theory line-up

Derbyshire’s Bearded Theory Festival has announced three more stunning acts to add to an already already stellar line-up for 2017.

Platinum selling Scottish indie outfit Glasvegas join the Pallet Stage on Sunday, bringing their animated and renowned live show to the fields of Catton Hall. Their chart successes stem back to 2008 with their debut album going into the UK charts at number 2.

The beautiful solid oak Woodland stage has bagged a coup in securing iconic post-punk band The Fall to perform on Saturday night. Led by notorious kingpin front man Mark E. Smith, The Fall’s back catalogue is legendary, with nine Top 40 albums.

BBC Folk Award winners Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have also been added to the Woodland line up, replace the previously announced Nova Twins, who had to cancel due to touring commitments elsewhere.

As previously announced, Seminal British rock act Skunk Anansie, and punk duo Slaves will headline on Friday, Veteran bluesman and festival favourite Seasick Steve will headline Saturday night, and Sunday night will reverberate with the sounds of classic hits including Our House, Baggy Trousers and One Step Beyond, as North London’s finest nutty boys Madness will close the festival in style.

Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering runs from May 25-28.

Ticket and Travel packages are available, along with travel tickets only directly from http://www.nationalexpress.com/events/bearded-theory

Tickets are priced at £105 (adults), £55 (Under 16s), £25 (Under 12s). Under 6s are free (ticket is still required). £35 (Campervans) £12.50 (Parking). Booking fees apply.

Tickets are on sale via www.seetickets.com, or by calling the box office on 0871 220 0260.

Photo credit: Pete Connor/Offically Pete