More brass entertainment as season continues in Erewash

Erewash Borough Council’s ever-popular Bold as Brass programme of free concerts continues this weekend.
The annual brass concert season is always a big hit with local residents and visitors to Erewash alike - and the 2017 line-up once again sees performances organised at venues across the borough.
On Sunday, June 18, you can see Derwent Valley Wind Band performing from 2pm at Stanley Common Church.
