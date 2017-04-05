Mod classics at Holbrook with Interceptors

Holbrook Sports and Social Club is putting on a number of monthly live events on Saturday nights.

The latest takes place on Saturday, April 8 and features The Interceptors.

They are a brilliant live mod/indie band playing classics by The Jam, The Clash, The Who, Secret Affair, Small Faces, Dexys, Oasis, Blur, Stereophonics and many more.

It is free admission and everyone is welcome, and that includes children.

Doors open at 7pm until late.

Those who Knew were the first band to appear in March. The alternative rock band put on a great show with a mix of covers and own material to a fully appreciative audience.

Holbrook Sports and Social Club is based on Shaw Lane, Holbrook.

See www.facebook.com/holbrooksasc for more.