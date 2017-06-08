Live entertainment on city streets this Saturday

St Peter’s Quarter Live returns to Derby city centre on Saturday, June 10, for the first street entertainment performances under the new St Peter’s Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) programme.

Businesses in St Peter’s Quarter highlighted animation in the streets as an important objective in the plans for the BID area.

For the first time, the re-developed Spot will be used for live street entertainment with a mixture of music, comedy and juggling acts.

Starting at 11am, the event will be compared by Messy Moss (pictured), the UK’s only juggling painter and decorator with his own brand of comedic skills.

The programme of events features:

11am: Allestree-based community choir Sing For Your Supper, which was set up in 2008 by local businesswoman Nadine Peatfield, will sing a selection of classic favourites.

12noon: Derby Rock Choir will create a musical Flash Mob with a repertoire of pop, rock and chart numbers

12.45pm and 2.15pm: Derby-based four piece rock band The Weekenders will step up the tempo with some toe-tapping numbers.

1.30pm: Hula hoop specialist Emma Petkovic will entertain the crowds with her circus and dance skills.

1.40pm: Danae’s Dance Academy from Derby will perform fitness, dance and musical theatre routes

There will also be the opportunity to learn hula hoop and juggling skills during workshops with performers at 11.35am and 1.40pm.

Helen Wathall, chairman of the St Peter’s Quarter Board and Managing Director of G Wathall & Son in Macklin Street, said: “We are all delighted that St Peter’s Quarter Live is back up and running as live entertainment is a key part of the BID’s objectives to bring an animated and vibrant feel to the BID area.

“Street entertainment and ensuring that St Peter’s Quarter has been part of the city’s festival calendar was a notable success during the previous BID programme and continues to be an important part of our work to promote the area and improve the visitor experience here.

“The aim of St Peters’ Quarter Live is to bring vibrancy to the streets and give visitors yet another reason to come back to this – the heart of the city centre - both to enjoy the entertainment and then to explore the rest of the area for the benefit of our local businesses.”