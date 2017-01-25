Lee Mead heads Chesterfield show for Kids ‘n’ Cancer charity

West End star Lee Mead will be starring in a variety show in Chesterfield in his role as patron of the town-based Kids ‘n’ Cancer charity.

Lee will headline the Chesterfield Charity Variety Performance at the Pomegranate Theatre on Saturday, February 11.

He first shot to fame as winner of the BBC’s ‘Any Dream Will Do’ show which led to the title role in Joseph in the West End, followed by a No 2 single in the UK Charts.

His debut album ‘Lee Mead’ was released in 2007 and his second album ‘Nothing Else Matters’ in 2009.

After starring in several more West End shows and touring with his band, Lee was also cast in a number of TV roles which included the role of Nurse Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern, a part which was specifically created for him.

In 2016, Lee took a year off from ‘Casualty’ to take on the role of ‘Caractacus Potts’ in a new touring production of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’. He released his fourth album ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ in February 2016 and has toured with his own show of the same name in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, Lee is finding time to do several concerts for the Kids ‘n’ Cancer charity on a mini-tour of the UK as well as headlining the Chesterfield Charity Variety Performance.

Come on down for a top night of music, dance, magic and hilarity live on stage. From top tunes to high kicks, comedy to danger - performers young and old will entertain, amuse and dazzle with their skills in this traditional variety show for all the family.

Can you survive the world’s most dangerous card trick? Be dazzled by belly dancing? Or just sit back and enjoy a great night out for a great cause...

Tickets £19 each, family ticket for £50 (two adults, two children). Each ticket price includes a 50p booking fee.

Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk