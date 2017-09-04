Join Josh for Guildhall gig

Josh Okeefe is to perform at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on September 13.
Josh carries southern Appalachian traditional sounds to new urban contemporary stylistic interpretations that leave modern audiences hungry for more.
The folk singer is flying over from Nashville, Tennessee back to his homeland for his first ever theatre performance. Josh Okeefe will be performing at the Guildhall Theatre at 8pm and tickets are priced at £13.25.
Call the box office on 01332 255800.
