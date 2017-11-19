It’ll be all White on the night at Belper gig

Belfast singer-songwriter Andy White is writing about politics again with new record The Guilty & The Innocent, released on November 24.

You can see him in action when he brings his latest tour to the Queens Head in Belper on November 25.

Agree with it or not, Andy’s latest album a powerful piece of work. Songs about Trump, Jeremy, Grenfell, Manchester, refugees, Belfast. Trump again. The unheard. There’s even a language warning. The album rocks like a Neil Young album, although some of it is solo acoustic, the way he’ll be touring in the UK.

Andy White is a 21st Century troubadour. Don’t miss your chance to see him in action. For more details on the gig, call 01773 825525.