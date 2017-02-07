Ice spectacular in Nottingham next month

The National Ice Centre’s annual skating gala will take place this year in Nottingham on March 31.

Titled Ice, Camera, Action!, this year’s gala will include favourites such as Grease, James Bond, Ghostbusters and Austin Powers, as well as more modern film tracks such as Trolls, Bridget Jones and even a Disney medley.

The gala will showcase a number of ice sports disciplines, including figure skating and ice dance, synchronized skating and ice hockey, as well as pupils from the Blue Bell Hill School of Ice and Gedling Ballet School.

It is the impressive finale of months of hard work and dedication from our skaters and will feature as part of series three of the CBBC documentary series, Ice Stars, which will appear on TV later this year.

You will also get the chance to see your favourite members of the CBBC series Ice Stars who will be performing amongst the other skaters in group, couple and solo routines.

Gurgen Vardanjan, director of skating at the National Ice Centre said: “The coaches and skaters have worked incredibly hard on this event, and have dedicated many hours to perfecting their routines and solos.

“This year’s gala has a great theme, and people of all ages will enjoy watching the spectacle of ice skating while singing along with classic soundtracks.”

Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 7pm and will finish around 9pm.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 10, and are priced at £6 (includes administration fee). Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/icecameraaction or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.