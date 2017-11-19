Hits galore as Purple Rain comes to Royal Concert Hall

Purple Rain – A Celebration of Prince is to be performed at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Thursday, November 30, from 7.30pm.

Purple Rain is a world class live celebration of the music, life and legacy of the late, great Prince.

This full eight-piece live band delivers a non-stop, hit-packed show spanning more than two hours, complete with backing vocals, horn section, keys and Jimi Love as the unsurpassed Prince.

Expect to see, hear and feel all of the hits from one of the most loved artists of all time: 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and so many more.

Hailed by original Prince and the Revolution drummer Bobby Z as “authentic and on the money”, do not miss your chance to see Purple Rain live.

Tickets are £22.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk for more.