Headsticks return to Derbyshire for Belper gig

Headsticks will bring their Cold Grey English Skies tour to The Queen Head at Belper on Saturday, January 28.

Taken from their excellent 2016 album Feather and Flame, the song has become something of an anthem for austerity Britain and perhaps the perfect antidote to the bleak midwinter which just now seems like an eternity.

The band headlined last year’s Belper Goes Green festival and they are expected to be featuring heavily on this year’s festival scene.

What makes Headsticks unique is their ability to wed folk roots and punk energy to propel the power of the songwriting and Andrew Tranter’s soaring vocals.

Melody is always at the heart of their music making them one of a select few bands who can truly engage mind and body.

On this occasion they are supported by Chris Butler and Jack’s Got a Plan - a new name for Belper audiences but with some familiar faces - so the music will start at 8.15pm sharp.

This will be a strong triple bill to ease the winter gloom.

Admission is £7.