Thursday, April 20
Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Millennium Eagle Band. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, April 21
The Wonder Whys. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Sparta. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Cottage Bluegrass Boys. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Ben Poole. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Saturday, April 22
Four Fighters (Foo Fighters tribute), Matt Webster, Guilty As Sin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Vultures, Mint, Josh Feeley. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Pint of Mild Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood.
DFacto. Hasland WM Club, Hasland.
Lucy Ward Band. Matlock Town Football Club, Matlock.
Trinity Road. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Rik Gaynor, Elvis tribute. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
The Keepers Band. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
DC Done Dirt Cheap, AC/DC covers. George & Dragon beer festival, Belper.
Outside The Box. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Barnie Rubblz. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bob Blakely, as seen on BBC TV’s The Voice. Buxton Conservative Club.
Fahrenheit. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Bad Penny. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Chris Barton. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Starscreen. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Genie Lamps. Brimington Social Club.
Time Warp. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Damion. Club Chesterfield, off Ashgate Road, Chesterfield.
Andy T, IBC, Sophie Sparham and Adie Sanders. The Queen’s Head, Belper.
Explosive Light Orchestra. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Junction. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
Sunday, April 23
Ribeye. The Ark Tavern, Brimington. 4pm start.
Shakin’ Stevens. Buxton Opera House.
The Gav Coulson Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
A Night With Molly May. Open mic at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sunday, April 25
Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, April 26
West End Jazz. Horse & Groom, Derby.