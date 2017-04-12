Thursday, April 13
Witch Tripper and New Generation Superstars. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Aureya Rose. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Yorkshire Stompers at The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, April 14
The Neville Staple Band. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
R ‘n’ FR. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Facsimile. The Loft, Matlock.
The Rapids. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Axeminster Burnes & The Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rooster. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Rainbow Rising. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Mocking Jays, The Venue, Derby.
Saturday, April 15
Keep The Faith, Northern Soul band. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Full Throttle. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Last Stand. Brimington Social Club.
Tony Lee. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pisley, near Clay Cross.
Pint of Mild. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
The Dire Beasties. Acoustic duo at Old Black Swan, Crich.
Karen Kristian. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Reuben James. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Steve Thompson from Gerry and the Pacemakers. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Angry Jesters. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
The Watch. Playing songs from Genesis’ Foxtrot album. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
Sunday, April 16
The Damon Downs Experience. The Ark Tavern, Brimington, at 4pm.
Neptune House Band, open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Sneaky Freak. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Rik Gaynor. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
A Night with MM. Molly May hosts open mic at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Zappatika. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Monday, April 17
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cobbles, Chapel en le Frith, 2pm.
After Hours. The Ark Tavern, Brimington, 3pm.
The Carnival, open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield,
Port Erin. Jazz band perform tracks from new album Ocean Grey, at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Lady Rose. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Wednesday, April 18
Another Fine Mess. The Neptune, Chesterfield,