Thursday, January 5
Kev Archer and Dave Ward. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby,
Friday, January 6
Please Y’Self, The Blue Leg Brownie Band, Alan Kingston, Peter K. Rollings, Experimental Sound Machines and MC CJER, benefit gig for Amnesty International. Wirksworth Town Hall, from 7.30pm. Rooster. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Andy Kopjas, acoustic guitar, vocalist performing covers of classic rock and pop songs. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Stereosonics, tribute to The Stereophonics. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton in Ashfield.
Saturday, January 7
The Pitz, playing covers of 60s rock and pop songs. Brimington Social Club.
Uncle Salty. The Stonegravels, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
Ashley King. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Traitors. Butchers Arns, Brimington.
Trinity Road, 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Martin Dalton. Hilltop W.M.Club, Bolsover.
Jane’s Birthday Bash with Dirty DC. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton in Ashfield.
Sunday, January 8
Russ Dennet, ex-Human League, hosts open mic afternoon. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Jamie’s karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
The Blueflies, Clowne Community Centre.
Ella J. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Resistance 77 and others play as part of the New Year’s Revolution gig. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham. Also on the bill are Hung Like Hanratty, Verbal Warning, The Headstone Horrors, and Static Kill.
Monday, January 9
Saskia and Tony. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, January 10
Open acoustic session, hosted by Shaun Byrne. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Wednesday, January 11
Spoil the Dance, featuring traditional Celtic /folk songs and tunes on traditional instruments. Old Hall Hotel, Hope.
Benjamin Bassford, Acoustic Wednesdays Session, The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.