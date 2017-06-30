Funding success for Sinfonia Viva

Sinfonia Viva, the East Midlands’ only professional orchestra, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, has been confirmed as a National Portfolio Organisation by Arts Council England and its funding secured for a further four years, starting in April 2018.

The Derby-based orchestra has been awarded £192,107 a year for the next four years (2018 to 2022), which is a total of £768,428.

The orchestra has just completed a five-stage tour of the region with its inflatable mobile venue visiting Derby, Mansfield, Scunthorpe, Mablethorpe and Holt in Norfolk as part of its anniversary year aim to work directly with 3,500 people through a series of education and community creative projects.

At each venue, Viva performed a family concert, an evening of classical music and then worked with local arts groups to support their activities and performances in the mobile venue.

Over the year, Viva is working with young people aged one to 21, older people with dementia, carers, hospitals and hospices as well as young people and adults with learning disabilities.

This ambitious programme is running alongside Viva’s bid to encourage people to donate £35 to fund its increased education and community work.

Sinfonia Viva chief executive Peter Helps said: “The announcement by Arts Council England that our status as a National Portfolio Organisation continues for another four years is testament to the positive impact that we continue to make across the East Midlands and further afield.

“This continued funding secures our future but, as it is standstill funding for another fours, we will need to step up our own fund raising efforts which we have launched as part of our 35th anniversary.

“Our vision for the orchestra is to make orchestral music accessible to all. To achieve this, we need the continued support of businesses, individuals, trusts, foundations and local authorities to ensure that we are able to continue our education and community outreach work for which we have built a national reputation.”