Fun for all the family at Viva concert

Derby-based professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva has created a new interactive family concert entitled Where’s That Monster which the players will perform for the first time on Sunday, October 29, at the Rolls-Royce Learning and Development Centre in Wilmot Road, starting at 2pm.

The 45-minute concert is specially created for children aged seven and under and their families and is a magical jumble of storytelling, singing, movement and music led by a 12-piece Grammy-nominated orchestra Sinfonia Viva.

The story whisks the audience to the make-believe land of Claws & Roars, where the monsters who live there come together every 100 years for a lively party to welcome a new arrival to their ranks.

The audience will sing along to a medley of well-known classics as well as new songs specially written by award-winning composer Jack Ross.

Meanwhile acclaimed dance artist David Ogle will bring each monster’s special movements and characteristics to life – inviting everyone to join in the party atmosphere.

Families will then continue the monster theme with post-show activities including science and technology activities run by Rolls-Royce STEM ambassadors, games, creative activities and the chance to try out some of the orchestral instruments.

Sinfonia Viva’s Marianne Barraclough said: “Our annual family performances at the Rolls-Royce Learning and Development Centre have been a sell-out for the past four years and Where’s That Monster looks to be the same.

“This year’s concert marks the end of our 35th anniversary, which has seen us engaging with around 3,500 people of all ages across the region through a fantastic programme of education and community creative projects and performances.

“The afternoon is designed to be informal and fun so is ideal for young children and their families.

“It is a very relaxed atmosphere with lots of interaction as well as quiet times to give everyone a chance to sit back and enjoy the orchestral music.

“After the concert, there will be activity booklets and clips of the concert available online so that families can re-live the magic of the story.”

Tickets cost £6 with £2 for children aged under one. They are available by calling 0333 666 3366 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/411394

Where’s That Monster is promoted by Sinfonia Viva in association with Orchestras Live and supported by Derby City Council and Rolls-Royce plc, Tom Carey Fund, Foundation Derbyshire, Derby City Council and Arts Council England.

As part of the 35th anniversary, Viva has launched a programme enabling people to donate £35 to fund its increased education and community work. For more information, visit www.vivaorch.co.uk