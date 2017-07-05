Four British favourites in DCO’s latest performance

Don’t miss Derby Concert Orchestra’s final performance of the 2016-17 season, taking place at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, July 8.
The concert starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Jonathan Trout.
The programme features a quartet of highly enjoyable British pieces: Gustav Holst’s Perfect Fool ballet music, Malcolm Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances, Elgar’s Violin Concerto - with Sophie Rosa as the soloist - and Peter Maxwell Davies’s An Orkney Wedding With Sunrise.
Tickets are available from orchestra members, on the door or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk
