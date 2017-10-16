Entropi to play Derby Jazz gig

Entropi will be the performers at the latest Derby Jazz gig, taking place at The Victoria Inn in Derby on Friday, October 20.

The gig starts at 8pm and will se Entropi exploring a narrative of life-pondering, space gazing and risk-taking through Dee Byrne’s compositions.

The ensemble is made up of alto saxophonist Dee Byrne, trumpeter Andre Canniere, keyboardist Rebecca Nash, drummer Matt Fisher and bassist Olie Brice.

For more details, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk