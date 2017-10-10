Entertaining acts hit the streets of the city centre

A musical medley will greet visitors to Derby city centre on Saturday, October 14, with the return of St Peter’s Quarter Live to the Spot entertainment area.

The free street entertainment will start at 11am and run through until 3pm.

The day will include locally-based Cabaret Theatre Company performing a selection of songs from their next production Barnum.

Acoustic duo We Are The Giant (pictured) will join the line-up, hot on the heels of a busy touring and summer festival schedule in support of their debut album.

The Nottingham Ukulele Orchestra will perform music from a wide variety of styles and eras and finally 3D – Derby Djembe Drummers, based in Becket Street, will play and lead interactive workshops for visitors.

Helen Wathall, chairman of the St Peters Quarter Board and Managing Director of G Wathall & Son in Macklin Street, said: “We are all delighted that St Peter’s Quarter Live is back up and running as live entertainment is a key part of the BID’s objectives, to bring an animated and vibrant feel to the BID area.

“Street entertainment and ensuring that St Peters Quarter has been part of the city’s festival calendar was a notable success during the previous BID programme and continues to be an important part of our work to promote the area and improve the visitor experience.”

Photo by Toma Valciukaite Photography