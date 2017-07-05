Enjoy Derby Bach Choir’s summer concert

Derby Bach Choir’s summer concert is called English Music And Poems and takes place on Saturday, July 8, at Derby Grammar School in Littleover.

Conducted by Richard Roddis and featuring accompanist Tom Corfield, this is a concert celebrating English summer music and also include the premiere concert performance of musical setting of war poems, commissioned by Derby Bach Choir. All settings have been written and composed by local artists.

Tickets are £15 (unreserved), students £5, under 16s free. The price includes a free summer drink.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and the grounds will be available from 6pm for picnics.

See www.derbybachchoir.com for more.