Eastwood choir to sing at Loscoe church in fundraising concert

Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir will be performing at St Luke’s Church in Loscoe on Saturday, June 24.

ECMVC will be performing the first of a number of concerts in the second half of the year to help St Luke’s raise money for church funds.

This is a long-awaited return visit to the area and the choir has always received a great welcome.

In addition to some old favourites, the choir will be performing a number of songs new to the repertoire, including Irving Berlin’s Blue Skies and that great Welsh standard, Myfanwy.

The evening is sure to keep the audience entertained with the usual great performances from the choir, with occasional humorous interludes sprinkled throughout.

Come along and support this lovely church - make sure you’re there early as there is no reserved seating.

Refreshments are included in the admission price of £5, payable on the door. For venue details and how to get there (including map), go to www.ecmvc.org