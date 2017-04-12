Dynamic duo to perform Derby Jazz gig

Steve Melling and Art Themen will be performing a Derby Jazz gig at The Voicebox in Derby on Friday, April 14, from 8pm.

Two giants of UK modern jazz will be performing music from their new CD Trace Elements.

The programme features a sprinkling of Thelonius Monk, a piece by the late British jazz legend Stan Tracey and original compositions by Steve including the set of three pieces entitled Trace Elements, which pays tribute to the fact that when Tracey was nearing the end of his long career, he personally picked Steve to continue his legacy.

Tickets are £13 standard. Children under 16 with a paying adult get in free.

For more see www.derby-jazz.co.uk