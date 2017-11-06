Derwent Singers to perform pair of concerts

The Derwent Singers have two performances coming up as part of their busy concert schedule.

A Music For Remembrance concert takes place on Saturday, November 11, from 8pm. at St Mary’s Church, Bridge Gate, Derby.

Tickets are £10. The price includes refreshments after the concert. There is a 50 per cent discount for under 25 year olds.

Then, there is a Christmas Concert with Derby Concert Band on Saturday, December 16, from 7.30pm. The venue is St. Luke’s Church, Parliament Street, Derby. Again, tickets are £10 and there is a 50 per cent discount for under 25 years.