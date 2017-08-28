DCO to perform Beethoven and Mozart pieces

Derby Concert Orchestra will give their first performance of the 2017-2018 season on Saturday, October 14.

The venue will be St Peter’s Church in Littleover, Derby, and the concert, starting at 7pm, is to feature four pieces, conducted by Jonathan Trout.

These works are Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Judith Weir’s Heroic Strokes Of The Bow, Mozart’s Symphony No 31, ‘Paris’, and Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony.

Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions, under 16s free with adult). They are available from Foulds Music in Derby, orchestra members, on the door or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk