COMPETITION: Win tickets to Rock and Bike Festival at Carnfield Hall

The Rock and Bike Festival celebrates its 12th anniversary when it returns to Carnfield Hall, South Normanton, over the weekend of July 13-15.

There will be a great line-up picked from the best of a dozen years of the festival plus some new international and UK guests - and you can be there thanks to another of our fantastic competitions.

The star-studded weekend includes top artists Girlschool, The Quireboys, Dr Feelgood (picture), John Coughlan’s Quo and Oliver Dawson’s Saxon plus outrageous girl rock band The Soapgirls from Cape Town, South Africa.

Along with the big names, there will also be a wealth of top tribute acts including AC/DC UK, Motley Crude, Surreal Panther, Poizon, Dizzy Lizzy, Hellbent Forever, Guns 2 Roses, Rainbow Rising, Sweet 45, The Spirit Levellers, Floyd in the Flesh and Real to Reel (Marillion).

The festival is completed by the cream of local bands including Cocked n Loaded, Exhibit A, Slither, On The Brink, Verbal Warning, The Mocking Jays.

Over 25 different acts will be appearing over the three days and nights in the marquees.

Solo acts, bands and dance will be featured in a wide variety of musical genres ensuring there is something for everyone with even a karaoke bar and a new for 2017 Open Mic Marquee for those who want to add their voices to the weekend’s entertainment.

There will also be a variety of world wide food units, three bars, daytime entertainment, children’s attractions and more on site to keep you fed, watered and entertained in what has become one of the must-go-to festivals of the summer, all held in the historic grounds of Carnfield Hall (featured in many TV series)

Tent camping is free on the purpose designed site and if you have a motorhome or caravan there is also a designated area for you with a small charge, less than you would expect to pay on a caravan site.

Car parking is £5 for all weekend, (motorbikes, trikes and disabled are all free parking and camping)

The site is conveniently located just 1.5miles off M1 junction 28 and within easy walking distance of Alfreton train station and bus stops outside.

£40 weekend tickets are now available at following local outlets while stocks last - Hawthorns pub South Normanton, Junction Music Shop, Ripley, The Groom Room, Tibshelf, The Cob Cabin, Mansfield, The Plough Alfreton, or by sending a cheque to PO BOX 9969 NOTTINGHAM NG10 9DQ with an SAE.

You can also buy tickets including booking fee available from Gigantic Tickets at https://www.gigantic.com/rock-bike-festival-tickets

