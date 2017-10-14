Cliff Richard’s 60th anniversary tour

Cliff Richard has announced today that he will be touring the UK next year, with dates in Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester on his radar.

He’ll be celebrating his 60th anniversary in the music business in 2018.

Sir Cliff said: “I am truly delighted to be performing the 58-18=60 Tour, in September and October 2018 in a series of concert hall venues. I hope you will join me..... I simply can’t wait!”

The superstar will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 7, 2018, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 9, 2018 and Manchester Bridgewater Hall on October 12.

He has racked up 123 single hits and has spent the quivalent of 20 years in the charts,

Tickets for his tour will go on sale from 10am on Saturday, October 28, at www.livenation.co.uk