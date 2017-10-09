Choirs will be in fine voice across the area for good cause

A total of 18 choirs and singing groups will be raising their voices on Saturday, October 14, across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to celebrate World Hospice And Palliative Care Day.

Voices for Hospice’ is being organised by the Risley-based charity Treetops Hospice Care, who are inviting people to attend nine free concerts, all starting at 7pm.

Treetops provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

World Hospice And Palliative Care Day is an international event that take places every two years to celebrate and support hospice and palliative care around the world, including the UK.

Mary Rose, senior community and events fundraiser for Treetops explained more: “We really wanted to promote Voices for Hospices this year as it’s a great way for us to raise awareness and understanding of people living with a life-limiting illness and their families.

“The nine free concerts are all taking place at exactly the same time – October 14 at 7pm – so we can really raise our voices for hospice care.

“All the choirs and groups taking part have given their time for free and we can’t thank them enough for supporting what will be a wonderful evening across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Everyone is welcome to join us – there will be refreshments and raffle at each venue.”

The full list of venues and choirs include:

Christchurch, Belper - Derby A’Cappella (pictured) and the Rock Choir (pictured)

St Oswald’s Church, Ashbourne - Ignite UK Choir and Belcanto

Wilmot St Centre, Heanor - Heanor Concert Party

St Mary’s Church, Ilkeston - Imari Ladies Choir and Erewash Phoenix Choir

Sawley Parish Church, Sawley - Long Eaton U3A Choir and Quadravox

Emmanuel Church, Swadlincote - Boundary Singers and Leaside Singers

St Osmund’s Church, Derby - Ashbourne Singers and Sherwin Singers

Grangewood Methodist Church, Wollaton - Encore Choir and Hope Community Gospel Choir

St Helen’s Church, Stapleford - Sandiacre Male Voice Choir and the Village singers.

For more information, please visit the Treetops website at www.treetopshospice.org.uk/voices