Choirs to sing for charity in Underwood concert

The Sonara Singers and the Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir will be performing at a Grand Charity Concert, to take place on Friday, October 27, from 7.30pm.

The venue will be the Church of St Michael and All Angels in Underwood and the concert is in aid of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association.

Tickets are £7 (including refreshments), available from the choirs or you can call 07505 360407.