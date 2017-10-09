Choirs to appear in Autumn Showcase at Alfreton venue

Alfreton Male Voice Choir members will be performing in their annual concert, named Autumn Showcase, on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7.30pm.

This will be held at the David Nieper Academy, Alfreton.

All proceeds this year go in support of Ashgate Hospice, based in Chesterfield. Guests this year are the Rolls-Royce Ladies Choir. Tickets are £8 and are available on 01773 747279 or 07964 762633.

For more on the choir, go to www.alfretonmvc.co.uk