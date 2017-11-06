Choir launches new season with Albert Hall performance

Nottingham Harmonic Choir launch their latest season with a concert at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm.

Possibly inspired by the death of his mother and the suicide of his friend Robert Schumann, Brahms’s radiant German Requiem is primarily a consolation for the bereaved rather than concerned with the fate of the departed - there is no Day of Judgement here.

The German in the title refers to the language used, taken from the Lutheran Bible, rather than the standard Latin text.

The original German will be used in this performance, but the music and its message is universal. Brahms himself commented that he might just as well have called what many regard as his greatest work, “A Human Requiem”.

Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs perfectly complement Brahms’s Requiem. They were written when the composer was 84, shortly before he died, and they are filled with a sense of calmness, acceptance and readiness for death after a long life.

Tickets are £15-£18 (concessions available, accompanied children free). For more, see www.NottinghamHarmonic.org