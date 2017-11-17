Catch folk aces Mawkin at Glee Club

Folk rebels Mawkin bring their 12-date November tour to Nottingham Glee Club on November 23, showcasing their new album Down Among The Dead Me.

The release follows their critically acclaimed album The Ties That Bind. Widely regarded as an explosive return to form, the album led the band to support Bellowhead on their final farewell tour in 2016 playing to over 40,000 people in 20 days, this latest release is a continuation of that live, edgy sound.

Since reforming in 2012, Mawkin have grown into one of Brit-folks brightest new guns. Rousing songs of rebellion are sung by brothers David Delarre (Eliza Carthy, Tred) and fiddler James Delarre (Saul Rose and James Delarre, Topette) all underpinned by Nick Cooke’s melodeon (Kate Rusby) with Danny Crump on bass and Lee Richardson on drums.

For more, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

Photo credit: Elly Lucas