Brass and voices in harmony at cathedral concert

Derby Bach Choir and Derventio Brass are teaming up for a concert called Gloria, to take place at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, November 18.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and will see Derby Bach Choir’s Richard Roddis conducting the choir and the Derby-based brass ensemble in a performance of John Rutter’s popular choral work Gloria.

There will also be performances of works by Parry, Monteverdi, Bruckner, Schutz and many more.

Tickets are £20/16 (students £5, under 16s free).

They are available from Foulds Music Shop in Derby on 01332 344842 or from www.derbybachchoir.com