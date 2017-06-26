Best of British in Derby Concert Orchestra’s next performance

Derby Concert Orchestra members will round off a busy 2016-2017 season with a performance at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, July 8.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the concert starts at 7.30pm and will feature performances of works by four British composers.

You can enjoy the very Planets-like ballet music from Gustav Holst’s The Perfect Fool, the light and tuneful Four Scottish Dances from Malcolm Arnold, Peter Maxwell Davies’s An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise, complete with a solo bagpiper, and Elgar’s expansive and much-loved Violin Concerto, with Sophie Rosa making her latest appearance as soloist with the DCO.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) while under 16s get in free with an adult.

They are available from Paynes the Chemist - Wirksworth, orchestra members, on the door or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk