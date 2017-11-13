Belper Singers on lookout for a new music director

Belper Singers is looking for a new music director to replace the departing Mitchell Holland, who will be leaving at Christmas.

Belper Singers is a friendly and vibrant mixed chamber choir of around 30 voices, whose current repertoire extends from 16th century choral classics to contemporary works.

Established around 40 years ago, the choir has continued to develop under the leadership of Mitchell Holland, who has been musical director for the past five years.

There is a balanced mix of established and more recent members, many of whom take on solo parts when required. Repertoire is often unaccompanied, though the choir also sing with piano, organ and small instrumental ensembles.

Performing around six concerts per year, regular venues include the Strutts Centre in Belper, Haddon Hall, The Tiger in Turnditch (at Christmas), and churches in Belper and surrounding villages.

The choir has also sung Evensong, most recently at Derby Cathedral.

Mitchell Holland will be leaving at Christmas, so Belper Singers are seeking an experienced musical director who shares the choir’s vitality and commitment to technical and musical quality.

Rehearsals take place on Wednesday evenings from 7.45pm to 9.45pm in Belper, mostly during school term dates.

There is further information about Belper Singers and this post on the website at www.belpersingers.webs.com

If you are interested, please write to belpersingers@gmail.com or phone 07813397076 if you have any questions.