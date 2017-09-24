Beethoven and Mozart in DCO’s next concert

Derby Concert Orchestra begin their 2017-2018 season on Saturday, October 14, with a performance from 7pm at St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout and Andrew Hubbard, the concert will feature four pieces: Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Judith Weir’s Heroic Strokes of the Bow, Mozart’s Symphony No 31, ‘Paris’, and Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony.

Tickets are available from Foulds Music in Derby, on the door, from orchestra members or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk