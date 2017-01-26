BBC presenter hosts NPO’s family concert at RCH

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual Family Concert is this year called It takes 2.....! and takes place on Saturday, January 28, from 7pm, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Film, show and classical music celebrating partnerships are featured in a concert that is presented by Mike Bushell (pictured), sports journalist and presenter on BBC Breakfast.

There are lots of famous couples depicted in music and NPO has included just a few in this concert: Prokofiev’s Romeo And Juliet, Saint-Saens’s Bacchanale from Samson And Delilah, and Scarlet O’Hara and Rhett Butler too, in the main theme from Gone with the Wind.

Wallace And Gromit and Beauty And the Beast are sure to enchant younger audience members and those who are just young at heart!

Some of the most famous stage and film musicals of all time were written by either Rodgers and Hammerstein or George and Ira Gershwin. Both pairs’ work feature in the concert in the form of Carousel Waltz and the overture to Strike Up The Band.

Perhaps Nottingham’s most famous couple (other than Robin Hood and Maid Marian) are Torvill And Dean. It’s over 30 years since they won Winter Olympic gold in Sarajevo with their routine to Ravel’s haunting, sensual Bolero. Ravel’s fabulous music will be performed in the concert, and along the way there will be a couple of duets from Nottingham Operatic Society. You can also experience Thunder & Lightning Polka by Johann Strauss II, and take tea for two courtest of Shosatkovich’s Tahiti Trot.

So, there is plenty of fantastic music for all the family to enjoy. Come along and enjoy the fun

Tickets are £7-£22 (family tickets available) from www.trch.co.uk or 0115 989 5555.