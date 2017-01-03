Acoustic sessions at The Flowerpot

The first two Acoustic Wednesdays sessions of 2017 are all set to take place at The Flowerpot in Derby.

On Wednesday, January 4, the performers will be Lil Jim and Cain Paisley, with some acoustic roots rock.

Then, on January 11, it’s over to Benjamin Bassford for some of his take on acoustic roots rock.

Both free sessions take place in the bar at the King Street venue from 9pm.

For more details, see www.rawpromo.co.uk