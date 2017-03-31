A naughty but nice show at Guildhall Theatre

SINtillating Songs is a show for those who fancy doing something naughty but nice.

It is to be performed by Good Companions Stage Society at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from April 4-8.

This fast moving song and dance show takes a light-hearted look at those Seven Deadly Sins and will leave audiences feeling sinfully delighted.

Tickets are priced at £9–£10, cream teas are also available to pre-order for matinee performances.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.