MATLOCK BATH MUSIC FESTIVAL: When and where to see the acts

Matlock Bath Music Festival promises a whopping 85 acts from rock, bluegrass and funk to hip-hop, folk and many more.
The village extravaganza on Saturday, July 8, will include returning acts Liquid Brass and Kissin’ Kippers Fishin’ Club while newcomers to the festival will include Jasper in the Company of Others and Syrup.
Wobble & Wheeze have just played Glastonbury for the third time and Sonic Experimental Machines appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.
There will be soloists including Mae Rogers and Gabe Newton Wild, as well as full bands such as Soul Fire Saints and Frank.
The artists will be performing across many venues including The Whistlestop Cafe, The Grand Pavilion and Rose Cottage.
The music starts at midday and runs until 11pm. All venues are free entry. A small taster of the big event takes place at The Midland on Friday, July 7 with performances by Harrison Rimmer, Oobleck and Spitewinter Joe to get crowds into the festival mood.
Festival timetable
F’Coffee
12:00 - Markus C. Paine
1:00 - Tez Livin
2:00 - Mae Rogers
3:00 - Penny
4:00 - Darren J. Claxton
The Midland
12:00 - Caitlyn Wood
1:00 - Plasma Tiger
2:00 - The Cassettes
3:00 - Harrison Rimmer
4:00 - Kitty Katz & the Atomic Reactors
6:00 - Liquid Brass
7:00 - 45
8:00 - The Smalltown Playboys
9:00 - Kissin’ Kippers Fishin’ Club
10:00 - 3-Piece Thing
The Banknote
12:00 - Mae Rogers
1:00 - Gervase Mcarron
2:00 - Gabe Newton-Wild
3:00 - Sonny & Alan
4:00 - Lost Highways
6:00 - Dokka
7:00 - Emily Abdy
8:00 - We are The Giant
9:00 - Wobble & Wheeze
10:00 - Sweet Liquorice
Fishpond (Bar)
12:00 - Penny
1:00 - Emily White
2:00 - Silent Sister
3:00 - Barnie Rubblz
4:00 - LAUD
5:00 - Sas & Bailey
7:00 - Sonic Experimental Machines
8:00 - Kitty & the Cadillacs
9:00 - Pocketful O’Nowt
10:00 - Now on Earth
Fishpond (Beer Garden)
12:00 - Gabe Newton Wild
1:00 - Dror Kessler
2:00 - Rivers
3:00 - Water for Dogs
4:00 - The Serpent Motors
5:00 - The Brad Dear Band
6:00 - Dogboy
Grand Pavilion (Restoration Cafe)
12:00 - Ray Barret
1:00 - Harrison Rimmer
2:00 - Lorraine Lucas & Joe Jones
3:00 - Caitlyn Wood
4:00 - Dror Kessler
Grand Pavilion (outside)
5:00 - St. Bede’s school Jazz Choir
Grand Pavilion (function room)
6:30 - The Feckless
7:30 - Jasper in the Company of Others
8:30 - Soul Fire Saints
9:30 - Frank
The Temple
1:00 - The Twisted
2:00 - Treebeard
3:00 - The Cottage Bluegrass Boys
4:00 - Syrup
5:00 - Jack’s got a Plan
7:00 - Acorn Roots
8:00 - Spitewinter Joe
9:00 - The Black Chapter
10:00 - Little Dog
Rose Cottage
12:00 - Millie Adler
12:30 - Niemh Dudson
1:00 - Michael Markham
1:30 - Sophie Spartham
2:00 - Dwain Reads
3:00 - Gabe the Boy Wonder
3:45 - James Nagra
4:00 - Loz Shaw
4:45 - Sean Day
5:00 - Luke Richards
6:00 - The In Here Brothers
7:00 - Patron Saint
8:00 - Arguably Venomous Mammals
9:00 - Plasma Tiger
Whistlestop Cafe
12:00 - Loz Shaw
12:10 - Ella Rae
12:30 - Florrie Casper-Ballard
12:50 - Connor Hayes
1:20 - Josh Leverton
2:10 - God Made Dinosaurs
2:50 - Jess Guyer
3:30 - The Finiash
4:10 - Abi Wibberly
5:00 - The Twisted