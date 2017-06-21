Kim Kardashian inspires update of Mozart masterpiece

What do Mozart and Kim Kardashian have in common? Well, Kim’s 2011 marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries began with a televised fairytale wedding and ended just 72 days later when a mysterious divorce was filed. This epic failure of love is one of three collapsing marriages at the centre of a brisk, hilarious and vaultingly ambitious rewrite of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro.

The Marriage of Kim K at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre studio on July 6, 13 and 18 focuses on three squabbling couples, three styles of music and one big problem - how to love in a world of bitter differences?

This satirical work is a romp through Mozart’s masterpiece combining pop, electronic and classical music into a show for every audience from discerning opera-goers to reality TV-devotees.

For more details, visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk