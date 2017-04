Acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, Oscar, Golden Globe, and 10 time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter John Legend will return to Europe to embark on his biggest tour yet this autumn - and it includes a Nottingham date.

John brings the ‘Darkness and Light’ tour to the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday September 10.

Tickets, priced at £50.40, £61.60 and £78.40 are on sale now.

Visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or call 0843 373 3000.