Jeremy Hardy is back on the road

Following a sell-out tour earlier this year, Jeremy Hardy has hit the road again with a new show, which is heading for Buxton next week.

Jeremy is enjoying his fourth decade as a stand-up comedian. That’s a more dramatic way of saying he started nearly 34 years ago and, without a lottery win, probably has at least another 34 years to go.

In this new show Jeremy will be looking at death, fear and what it’s like to be a stand-up comedian.

Jeremy’s radio career includes ten series of Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation on BBC Radio 4.

He is also well known for his appearances on The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. Indeed, Alan Bennett recently said he likes him “but he’s only on the radio”.

However, Jeremy isn’t only on the radio. He is on the road all year round and has never stopped doing live shows since 1984. Catch him at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on September 29. The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets £16.50. Discounts are available. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk