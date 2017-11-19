Ice and easy does it this Christmas at Nottingham venue

Feel the festive spirit come alive with the National Ice Centre this Christmas.

Surrounded by twinkling lights and a majestic tree, and with free skating for toddlers under the age of five, ice skating at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham this December is a Christmas tradition for the whole family.

Recent changes to the ice schedule means that from Monday, December 4, there will be the chance to skate for longer with our extended skating sessions.

Plus, a new dedicated area in the centre of the ice will enable pre-schoolers to take their first ice steps with their parents surrounded by fun skating equipment to help them make the most of it.

There is a whole host of special themed events and parties which can be pre-booked now, including:

Gem Family Anthems Christmas Skating Session on Saturday, December 16 (2:30pm-5pm). This session will be hosted by Gem breakfast presenters Jo & Sparky

Skate with the Nottingham Panthers on Wednesday, December 20 (7:30pm-9:30pm)

Christmas Family Foam Party on Saturday, December 23 (2:30pm-5pm)

Christmas Foam Party on Saturday, December 23 (7:30pm-9:30pm)

New Year’s Family Paint Party on Friday, December 29 (5:30pm-7pm)

New Year’s Paint Party on Friday, December 29 (7:30pm-9:30pm)

In a first for the venue, Brunch with Santa experiences will be available in Encore Bar & Grill giving youngsters the chance to eat, spend some time with Santa, receive a gift, and take to the ice to skate amongst the twinkling lights and Christmas tree. Face painters will also be on hand to turn little ones into princesses, elves and reindeer! Brunch with Santa will be available on 16, 17, 23 and 24 December priced at £12.50 for adults and £15 per child.

Brunch with Santa is available to book now via groups@national-ice-centre.com or via 0115 853 3137. Please note the Brunch with Santa experience cannot be purchased on the day and will need to be pre-booked.

There’s plenty of room to skate with friends, family and colleagues, whatever the weather at the National Ice Centre. With skates starting from baby size 5, toddlers can take to the ice from as young as 18 months old free of charge making skating the perfect family activity this Christmas.

Skating prices start from £7.50 for juniors (aged 5-15) and £8.50 for adults aged 16+ including skate hire. Under 5s are free. Family passes are available from £21 for a family of three.

Festive food and drinks will be available and seasonal treats can be enjoyed in the Sub Zero café before, during or after skating.

For further information, or to book your festive skating session at the biggest ice rink around, head to www.national-ice-centre.com, call 0843 373 3000 or visit in person at National Ice Centre, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham.