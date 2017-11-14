Hetty Feather author visits Derbyshire town

Best-selling children’s author Jacqueline Wilson will give a talk in Chesterfield.

Her visit to town is one of only four appearances this autumn to promote her new book, Hetty Feather’s Christmas.

Jacqueline will be at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, November 26, at 11am.

Her books have sold more than 40 million copies in the UK alone, introducing children to characters like the infamous Tracy Beaker and the Victorian foundling Hetty Feather.

Her talk is aimed at all the family. To book tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005333A37242A7